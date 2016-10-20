29-year-old identified in fatal rollover wreck near Prosser

A Federal Way man was killed in a rollover crash near Prosser on Thursday and was identified as 29-year-old Ricardo Lopez-Contreras.
He was in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 82 about noon when his silver 1998 Kia Sportage crossed the center line and hit a gray 2015 Volkswagen Passat near one of the first exits to Prosser, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Lopez Contreras’s Sportage left the road and tumbled down a steep embankment, said a state patrol trooper.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Passat driver and four passengers were not hurt.
Lopez Contreras’ relatives were notified of his death, said Benton County Chief Deputy Coroner Roy McLean.
The state patrol initially indicated he lived in Outlook and later listed him as a resident of Federal Way.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
