Outlook man killed in rollover near Prosser

An Outlook man was killed in a rollover near Prosser on Thursday.
The wreck happened about noon in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 82 when two cars collided near one of the first exits to Prosser.
One car rolled after hitting another and tumbled down a steep embankment, Washington State Patrol troopers said at the scene. The driver in the rolled car died.
State troopers are still investigating what happened. Officials plan to release the man’s name once his family is notified.
This story will be updated.
Comments