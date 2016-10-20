Winter outlook: No drought in Washington

No drought is predicted in Washington state in the winter weather outlook released Thursday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
However, the drought could continue in Northeast Oregon just south of the Tri-Cities.
Washington state could have more rain and snow than usual, as La Nina is expected to start to bring wetter weather to the northern United States late this fall.
Winter temperatures in the Tri-Cities could be close to average, with the Mid-Columbia falling in a band across the United States that lies between colder that usual temperatures in the upper Midwest and warmer than usual temperatures to the south.
Cold and wet weather helps build the snow pack in the mountains that provides irrigation water through the summer for the Mid-Columbia.
Comments