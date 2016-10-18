Arc of Tri-Cities offers free parenting class Oct. 21-22

The Arc of Tri-Cities and the Parent to Parent program are partnering to host a free parenting workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 21-22.
The workshop is intended for parents with children at high school age or nearing high school age, and will provide information about the transition to adulthood. Spanish support is available.
The Oct. 21 class is at the Kennewick School District building, 1000 W. 4th Ave. The Oct. 22 class is at The Arc of Tri-Cities, 1455 SE Fowler St., Richland.
RSVP by calling Melissa at 509-783-1131 or emailing p2p@arcoftricities.com. For Spanish speakers, contact Maria at 509-619-2711 or mariar@arcoftricities.com.
