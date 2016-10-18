Waterville woman sought for kidnapping 6-year-old girl

A 6-year-old girl was kidnapped by a caregiver in Waterville and warrant was issued for the suspect’s arrest.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Service are searching for Shirley Jackson, 57, and 6-year-old Angel Jackson, an African American girl, standing 3’9” tall and weighing about 45 pounds.
Shirley Jackson was the caregiver for most of the girl’s life and on May 13 the court awarded custody to the child’s guardian, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Kyle Foreman. The two are not related.
Shirley Jackson is a convicted felon and “has a history of three complaints investigated by Child Protective Services which resulted in confirmed findings … None of those complaints, however, involved Angel (Jackson),” stated the sheriff’s office.
A warrant for first-degree kidnapping was recently issued for the arrest of Shirley Jackson. She is described as standing 5’7” tall, weighing about 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Reference case number 16GS06868. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
