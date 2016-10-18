Red and yellow out, industrial chic in at Pasco McDonald’s

Adams Tri-Cities Enterprises marks its 43rd year operating McDonald’s restaurants in the Tri-Cities this year.
To celebrate, it is winding down a capital program that has replaced most of its 1970s-built locations.
Adams, which is based in Kennewick, operates 10 Mid-Columbia McDonald’s locations under franchise with the Illinois-based fast food giant.
The company-led a modernization program launched almost a decade ago to increase revenue and rebrand McDonald’s locations with a coffeehouse vibe.
The latest local McDonald’s to go under the knife is at 2202 W. Court St. in Pasco. Originally built in 1978, the old restaurant had a basement for freezers and other equipment, and an outdated electrical, plumbing and HVAC system.
Scott Adams, who runs the family-owned company with his brother Lee, said the old restaurant was torn down in August, and the new one should open around Dec. 1. It deployed its employees to the company’s nine other McDonald’s during the rebuild.
The company previously relocated its Richland store to be closer to George Washington Way, and it rebuilt its Walla Walla location as well. A Kennewick restaurant at West 27th and Highway 395, which debuted in 1997, is the only Adams-owned enterprise that has not been updated.
Scott Adams said he’s especially excited about the Pasco project, which is valued at almost $1 million. It is the first in the Tri-Cities to use the parent company’s “Craft” design model.
Think Frank Lloyd Wright in a fast-food format: The design is heavy on wood frames with splashes of color, not just red and yellow.
Adams described it as industrial chic that aims for comfort.
“It’s unique,” he said. “It makes us more relevant and modern.”
Beyond the surfaces, the new building will sport a modern kitchen and energy — and water-saving utilities, in keeping with McDonald’s sustainability goals.
For employees, the expanded kitchen should better support McDonald’s evolving menu and no more trips to the basement.
For customers, the 170-seat dining room includes more comfortable furniture and an indoor playground.
