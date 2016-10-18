Rising Above Cancer 4K walk set for Oct. 22

Northwest Cancer Clinic and the 21st Century CARE foundation are joining together for the fourth annual Rising Above Cancer 4K walk to raise funds for patients affected by the disease.
The walk is scheduled for 8 a.m. Oct. 22 on Badger Mountain, 525 Queensgate Dr., Richland.
The first 150 people to register will receive an event T-shirt. Registration is $10 and includes one balloon. Additional balloons are available for purchase at $5 each. Participants are encouraged to celebrate with balloons in hand.
All proceeds will benefit the nonprofit 21st Century CARE foundation and will stay in the local community to support cancer patients.
To register visit 21stcenturycare.org or call 509-987-1800.
