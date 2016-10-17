Week in photos October 16-22, 2016

October 17, 2016 - Larry Maltos has worked as a barber in downtown Kennewick for 64 years. After a six-month recovery from a broken neck, he has returned to the shop.
Cameron Probert
Tri-City Herald
October 17, 2016 - Clarice Swanson of the Tri-Cities stands with Me Paw and her son Aung Shwe in their village near the border with Thailand and Myanmar, formerly Burma. Swanson is organizing a benefit concert at 6 p.m. Oct. 23 at Joker’s in Richland to raise awareness of musicians and artists remaining in refugee camps.
Courtesy Clarice Swanson
October 16, 2016 - Cabernet sauvignon grapes are ripe and ready to be harvested at a vineyard north of the Yakima Valley. West Richland’s new $3.1 million industrial wastewater treatment plant was built specifically to handle wastewater from the process of wine production. The city invested in the plant to attract wineries. It can support the annual production of 2.5 million cases of wine.
Andy Perdue
Wine Press Northwest file
October 16, 2016 - A plastic bottle of partially treated wastewater is held up for comparison near a plastic beaker of fully treated wastewater at West Richland’s new industrial $3.1 million treatment plant.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
October 16, 2016 - Owner Rick van Heel plays a stratocaster as he talks with customers Saturday during the last day of business for the Music Machine. Van Heele started working at the shop in downtown Kennewick as a janitor at the age of 14, and he will be relocating to Chicago this winter.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
October 16, 2016 - Tri-City’s Tyler Sandhu (19) goes for the puck along with Prince George’s Tate Olson (25) and Cougars goalie Ty Edmonds during Saturday night’s game at Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
October 16, 2016 - Pasco’s Deondre Hendrix (3) moves past Chiawana’s Hayden Carrasco (4) and other members of the defense Friday during the Gravel Pit Bowl at Edgar Brown Stadium. Hendrix finished with 41 yards on 14 carries and one catch for 12 yards.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald