No Tri-City restaurants fail inspections for week of Oct. 14

There are no restaurant inspection reports for the week ending Oct. 14.
The Tri-City Herald routinely publishes results of the regular inspections by the Benton-Franklin Health District, highlighting those that receive 25 or more “Red” points for sanitation and safety violations, which automatically triggers a re-inspection.
No establishment inspected last week received 25 or more points. One service station received 25 points on the initial evaluation but the total was lowered on the final tally.
