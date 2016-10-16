PMH Medical Center appoints new chief executive officer

The board of commissioners of PMH Medical Center in Prosser has appointed Craig J. Marks the hospital’s new chief executive officer.
Marks began working at PMH on Aug. 29. He has more than 30 years of hospital administration experience in the West and Midwest. He was most recently the president and CEO of Mark Twain Medical Center in San Andreas, Calif.
Marks earned his undergraduate degree in hospital/business administration and his master’s degree in hospital and healthcare administration from the University of Minnesota.
Comments