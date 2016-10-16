Kennewick Kiwanis announce 2016-17 members and officers.

The Kiwanis Club of Kennewick held their installation dinner Sept. 28 at the Clover Island Inn in Kennewick. Forty-five members and guests attended the dinner, and Miss Tri-Cities Tayler Plunkett presented the entertainment.
The 2016-17 officers include President Cynthia Kittson, President Elect Chuck DeGooyer, Vice President Cory Manley, Secretary Russ Keefer, Treasurer Penny Gardener, and Past President Rick Corson. Board members include Maureen Bell, Amy Coffman, Gary Deardoff, Olja Djuranovic, Kevin Gunn, Pat Johnstone Jones, Rick McKinnon and Gloria Seeley.
Rick Corson was awarded with the Past President Award and Chuck DeGooyer was named Outstanding Kiwanian of the Year for his “Breaking the Cycle of Poverty” project. Corson was also presented with the George F. Hixon Award.
