Mid-Columbia meeting agendas for Oct. 17-20

Oct. 17
Benton County Hearing Examiner, 10 a.m., 1002 Dudley Ave., Prosser: public hearings, variance requests and conditional use permit request.
Connell City Council, 6 p.m., 104 E. Adams St.: hearing on 2017 budget.
Pasco City Council, 7 p.m., 525 N. Third Ave.: approve consent agenda. Nothing on regular agenda.
Oct. 18
Port of Benton Commission, 8:30 a.m., 3250 Port of Benton Blvd., Richland: 2017 budget.
Kennewick Irrigation District Board, 9 a.m., 2015 S. Ely St.: consider resolution on terms of use of realty reserves funds for Southridge.
Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., Prosser courthouse, 620 Market St.: mental health and jail addition discussion.
West Richland Salary Commission, 3:30 p.m., 3803 W. Van Giesen St.: adopt new salaries for West Richland elected officials.
Port of Kennewick Commission, Columbia Basin College Board, 5:30 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave.: special joint session to discuss collaborative project at Columbia Gardens Wine and Artisan Village.
Pasco Public Facilities District, 6 p.m., 525 N. Third Ave.: regular quarterly meeting; public meeting follows at 7 p.m. to present concepts and take comment on the possible development of an indoor and outdoor aquatic and recreation facility.
Kennewick City Council, 6:30 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave.: agenda unavailable.
West Richland City Council, 7 p.m., 3803 W. Van Giesen St.: introduction of new employee; mayor’s budget message.
Richland City Council, 7 p.m., premeeting, 7:30 p.m., regular session, 505 Swift Blvd: 2017 budget.
Oct. 19
Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., 1016 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco: economic development plan associated with TRAC flooring project.
Benton-Franklin Health District Board, 1:30 p.m., 7102 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick: updates by county medical officer; 2017 budget planning.
Richland Arts Commission, 6 p.m., Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive: review applications for grants, awards.
Pasco City Council, 6 p.m., 525 N. Third Ave.: special meeting to interview five applicants for vacant seat.
Oct. 20
Tri-City Regional Hotel-Motel Commission, 9 a.m., 7130 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick: staff reports; industry updates.
Port of Pasco Commission, 10:30 a.m., 1110 Osprey Point Blvd., Ste. 201: Columbia East and Lampson pipeline easement discussion.
Richland Public Facilities District, 5:30 p.m., The Reach, 1943 Columbia Park Trail: financial report.
