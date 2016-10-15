Local

Meals on Wheels menu for Oct. 17-21

▪ Monday — Swiss steak, garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, Rye bread, oatmeal raisin cookies.

▪ Tuesday — Spaghetti and meat sauce, broccoli Normandy, tossed salad with dressing, breadstick, pumpkin bar.

▪ Wednesday — Spinach frittata, chuck wagon potatoes, carrot raisin salad, citrus salad, blueberry muffin.

▪ Thursday — Chicken fajitas, Spanish rice, black beans, fresh grapes, flour tortilla.

▪ Friday — Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes with gravy, Italian vegetables, wheat roll, ice cream.

Call for reservations the day before between 9 a.m. and noon: Richland, 509-943-0779; Kennewick, 509-585-4241; Pasco, 509-543-5706; Benton City, 509-588-3094; Prosser, 509-786-1148; Connell, 509-234-0766. For more information, go to seniorliferesources.org.

