New York Times bestselling author visits Kennewick Oct. 20

Paula McLain, author of the New York Times bestseller “The Paris Wife,” is presenting her newest novel “Circling the Sun” at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Art Fuller Auditorium at Kennewick High School, 500 S. Dayton St., Kennewick.
Free copies of the book will be available while supplies last.
McLain was born in Fresno, Calif., in 1965. She discovered her love for writing and got her Master of Fine Arts in 1996 at the University of Michigan.
The event is a part of the Mid-Columbia Reads monthlong literary festival, which encourages communities throughout the region to engage in books. “Circling the Sun” is one of the 2016 Mid-Colmbia Reads selections.
