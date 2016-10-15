Senior citizen advocates hosting legislative candidate forum Oct. 18

Senior citizen advocates are hosting a free legislative candidate forum dedicated to aging policy issues and Washington State’s readiness to meet the needs of the growing number of older adults in the state.
The event is organized by member of SE WA Aging and Long Term Care, AARP Washington, the Washington Association of Area Agencies on Aging, and the Washington State Senior Citizens Lobby.
The forum is from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 18, at the Walla Walla Elks Lodge #287, 351 E. Rose St. Doors open at 1:15 p.m.
The event includes a brief presentation from policy advocates, senior citizens, and family members. The forum follows with candidates from the 8th, 9th and 16th legislative districts having a moderated discussion. There will be an audience question-and-answer session.
Participants are encouraged to RSVP by calling 509-965-0105 or toll free at 877-965-2582.
