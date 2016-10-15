Nonprofit partnering with Kennewick Schools

The nonprofit organization InvestED is partnering with Kennewick schools to help students in need.
InvestED’s mission is to provide immediate help so students stay in school. It pays for items such as clothes, eyeglasses, athletic equipment, band instruments and summer school fees.
All of Kennewick’s middle and high schools receive money from the program, which serves more than 650 schools statewide.
The nonprofit helped 285 students in Kennewick schools in the 2015-16 school year.
Donors may specify which school receives their money. The minimum donation is $50 and will be matched up to $500 by InvestED. To donate visit bit.ly/KSDInvestED.
