Woman wins $100,000 on lottery ticket bought in Kennewick

Celesta Langlo and her husband will soon be packing their bags and saying “aloha” to the Tri-Cities as they fly to Hawaii to celebrate her recent retirement and lottery win.
Langlo won $100,000 playing Hit 5 on Sept. 28. She bought her ticket two days earlier from Safeway in Kennewick.
“I’ve never been to Hawaii but my husband and I planned to go eventually, so winning this money just gives us the opportunity to travel there sooner,” she stated. “This win gives us a chance to make more plans for the future and carry out current plans earlier. We’re very excited.”
Langlo told lottery officials that she’ll be paying off her husband’s truck and a new car might be in her future.
Comments