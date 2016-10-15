Hanford contractor receives awards for safety, work with local Scouts

Mission Support Alliance at Hanford has received three national safety awards, one for its work with Scouts.
It was selected as the winner of the 2016 Voluntary Protection Program Participants Association Safety and Health Outreach Award for working with Scouts at the HAMMER training center at Hanford.
Mission Support Alliance experts helped Boy and Girl Scouts earn merit badges in environmental science, public health, and signs, signals and codes.
The recognition, awarded by the Voluntary Protection Programs Participants' Association, or VPPPA, were presented to MSA by Jeff Frey, the Department of Energy assistant manager for Safety & Environment.
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety & Health Administration’s Voluntary Protection Program, or VPP, promotes worksite-based safety through cooperative relationships between management, labor and OSHA. VPPPA is the premier global safety and health organization dedicated to cooperative occupational safety, health and environmental management systems and supports worksites across the country.
MSA was selected as the winner of the 2016 VPPPA Safety and Health Outreach Award. This recognized MSA for hosting a unique opportunity at the MSA-managed HAMMER Federal Training Center for local Boy and Girl Scouts to earn merit badges. Experts in these fields from MSA mentored 50 Scouts during this event.
The HAMMER Federal Training Center received the Star of Excellence award. This award recognizes that they have achieved Star status by implementing comprehensive safety and health management systems, while logging an injury and illness rate 75 percent below the comparable industry average.
MSA’s Safeguards & Security program received the Legacy of Stars award — the highest level of VPP recognition available. The Legacy of Stars award is for participants who achieve the Star of Excellence for four consecutive years.
