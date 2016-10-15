Music Machine in Kenenwick closes it's doors

After almost 40 years in business the downtown Kennewick icon is closing its doors. Music Machine, a guitar-centered music shop on West Kenenwick Avenue, had its official last day on Saturday but will remain open this week as owner Rick van Heel sells out the remaining inventory and packs up the long-time business. "I want to thank all the customers over the years, I appreciate it all and I'm going to miss you guys," said van Heel who is moving to Chicago.