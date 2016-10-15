Music Machine in Kenenwick closes it's doors

After almost 40 years in business the downtown Kennewick icon is closing its doors. Music Machine, a guitar-centered music shop on West Kenenwick Avenue, had its official last day on Saturday but will remain open this week as owner Rick van Heel sells out the remaining inventory and packs up the long-time business. "I want to thank all the customers over the years, I appreciate it all and I'm going to miss you guys," said van Heel who is moving to Chicago.
Sarah Gordon Tri-City Herald

Blessing of the Animals

Dogs, kittens, guinea pigs and even chickens gathered at St. Joseph's Catholic School in Kennewick for the Blessing of the Animals. The event is held annually on the Feast Day of Saint Francis of Assisi who is the Patron Saint of Animals.

Richland Kennel Club Dog Show

The Richland Kennel Club hosted their annual dog show Saturday at Columbia Park in Kennewick on Saturday. The show continues Sunday, October 2, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. with obedience trials, rally trials, dog show rings and more.

Cascade Natural Gas workers race for United Way

Employees at Cascade Natural Gas raced tricycles loaned from the Tri-City Americans as part of a United Way fundraiser at the company's office in Kennewick. The three who raised the most money earned the chance to be in the race- the last event of a weeklong fundraising effort that included a barbecue and silent auction.

Scaregrounds prepares for a spooky 2016 season

This year the scaregrounds, at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, features a bigger better space and even more haunted houses. There are four haunted houses featured; Freak Show 3D, Terror Behind the Screen, Infected, Hillbilly Hell, and a paintball station, Outbreak. The event starts on Saturday October 1 and continues through the month, see http://terrorbehindthescreen.com for more info.

Kadlec’s taller patient tower ready to open

Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington will celebrate the expansion of its River Pavilion Tower with a ribbon cutting on Sept. 29, 2016. The River Pavilion Tower at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington now has 10 stories, after a four-story expansion.

Ye Merry Greenwood Faire

Ye Merry Greenwood Renaissance Faire celebrated it's 30th anniversary with a new location at Columbia Park in Kennewick. The popular renaissance fair continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

