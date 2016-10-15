Pasco police seek Subway robber

The Pasco Police Department is seeking a suspect who displayed a handgun while robbing employees of a Subway Friday night. The robber escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police say the robber entered the business, 2045 W. Court St., as employees were closing for the evening. He fled in an unknown direction.
The suspect is described as a male, close to 5 feet, 9 inches. He was wearing a black hat, red bandana over his face, black Adidas pants with three white stripes down the side and a black or grey “puffy” style jacket.
The department will post an impage of the suspect when it becomes available.
This story will be updated.
Comments