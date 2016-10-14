Public input sought Oct. 18 on possible Pasco aquatic facility

The public is encouraged to attend an Oct. 18 meeting and give input on a proposed aquatic and recreation facility in Pasco.
The Pasco Public Facilities District board is holding its regular quarterly meeting at 6 p.m. in council chambers, 525 N. Third Ave.
At 7 p.m. the design and operations consultants present concepts on a possible indoor and outdoor facility for consideration by both the PFD board and the public.
The conceptual design with two levels can be viewed on the city's website.
The board decided in the summer that an aquatic center with a gymnasium, an elevated walking track and an aerobics studio may be the most attractive option.
The $24.2 million project would be a tax-subsidized public facility.
A one-tenth of 1 percent sales tax increase for a water park, as proposed by the Tri-Cities Regional Public Facilities District, failed three years ago. Pasco voters supported the ballot measure, but it was rejected in Kennewick and Richland.
