Kennewick man escapes Walla Walla prison

Inmate Neal Alan Milikan escaped Walla Walla State Penitentiary Friday.
The 31-year-old Kennewick man walked away from a garden crew working outside of the prison, according to the state Department of Corrections.
A penitentiary supervisor noticed Milikan was missing and alerted prison staff, who began counting all of the roughly 2,500 male prisoners and notifying law enforcement.
“The facility notified local law enforcement and activated the (Washington State Patrol) Special Emergency Response and Inmate Recovery Teams,” stated officials.
Millikan was convicted of possession of drugs, possession of stolen property, attempting to elude a pursuing police, and bail jumping in Benton County.
He was serving a 27 month sentence and was tentatively scheduled for Jan. 13, 2018.
In 2010 Milikan crashed a pickup truck into a Taco Bell sign in Kennewick. His passenger was injured and he was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault.
Anyone with information or seeing Milikan is asked to call the state at 509-526-6443 or 911.
