Some Trios Health paychecks late due to banking snafu

Some of the 1,200 Trios Health employees did not receive paychecks as expected today.
Trios Health, in a message to employees, said a banking issue that caused a delay in a wire transfer of the money was resolved by midday Friday.
However, some employees may have a longer delay in actually receiving their pay.
The bank for the Kennewick hospital and medical group confirmed Thursday that it had received the Trios Health deposit that would cover payroll on Friday, said Lisa Teske, Trios Health spokeswoman.
However, a wire transfer to other banks where employees have their paychecks automatically deposited malfunctioned.
Employees who receive checks were paid on time.
Employees with direct deposit through the bank that Trios Health uses also received their pay in their bank accounts, and, some employees started to see their money was available soon after midnight Thursday night and through Friday morning, Teske said. Trios Health declined to name the bank.
Teske reported at 12:30 p.m. that CFO Tony Sudduth confirmed the wire transfer issue had been resolved and the transfer had gone through to other banks.
However, when employees can access the money will depend on how soon those banks post the funds to individual accounts, she said. They could post it today, Saturday or Monday at the latest.
Trios Health officials is contacting banks with larger numbers of employee accounts to ask them to reverse any late or other charges that were not the fault of its employees.
“We are working with the banks minute to minute on this,” she said.
Before the wire issue was resolved, Trios Health proposed canceling wire transfers and cutting paper checks to ensure workers are paid promptly. But its bank said that would result in double payments to some employees, Teske said.
Trios Health is also discussing the problem with its bank to make sure it does not happen again.
“Our organization, in its long history, has never missed a payroll,” said Teske. “Clearly, this kind of a bank error is of concern and is disruptive as it affects our employees. Despite this event not being within Trios Health’s control, we are doing all we can to help employees avoid any negative repercussions.”
Annette Cary: 509-582-1533, @HanfordNews
