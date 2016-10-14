Whew. Tri-Cities escapes worst of wind, but more forecast

The Tri-Cities got off easy Thursday night as sustained winds did not materialize as expected, but they remain in the forecast for Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Instead of sustained winds, a squall line moved through overnight with precipitation pulling stronger winds aloft down to the ground.
The Pasco airport reported gusts of 30 to 35 mph between 5 and 6 a.m. Friday.
On Rattlesnake Mountain, a peak gust of 77 mph was reported with gusts in the high 50s reported late morning Friday, according to the weather service.
A weather watcher north of Benton City in the Horn Rapids Park area reported a 52 mph gust about 10:30 a.m.
Overnight, the Pendleton airport reported a gust of 59 mph, according to the weather service.
The Tri-Cities remains under a weather service wind advisory until 6 p.m. today.
A windy afternoon is forecast with sustained wind speeds of 21 to 29 mph and gusts of up to 40 mph. The wind may be the strongest in Kennewick, as it blows in over the hills from the southwest.
The wind should drop off quickly in the evening, just in time for another storm system moving in from the west.
Saturday a 70 percent chance of rain is forecast for the Tri-Cities, with precipitation totaling an estimated tenth to a quarter of an inch.
The day should be breezy with winds of 14 to 21 mph and gusts as high as 32 mph, according to the weather service.
Sunday the chance of showers will drop to 40 percent, with clearing by afternoon, according to the weather service.
