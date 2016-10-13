Tickets going fast for Snoop Dogg’s Kennewick concert

If you want to see Snoop Dogg in concert in Kennewick, it’s time to get serious about getting a ticket.
Only 1,500 are left for the rapper’s Puff Puff Pass Tour Dec. 7 at the Toyota Center, according to venue officials. The Tri-Cities is the only place in the Pacific Northwest the tour is playing.
Reserved seats for the 8 p.m. show cost $35 or $45, and general admission floor advance tickets are $55. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com or the Toyota Center Ticket Office.
The Puff Puff Pass Tour also will feature Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Warren G, Tha Dogg Pound, DJ Quik, Pomona City Movement and LBC Movement.
