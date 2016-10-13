Hanford Nuclear Reservation conducting emergency alert Oct. 20

People living near the Hanford Nuclear Reservation should hear a siren or receive a phone call on Oct. 20 as part of the semi-annual test of the CodeRED and Emergency Alert systems.
The test is the activation of the public alert and siren systems along the Columbia River near the Hanford reservation and the Yakima River in the Horn Rapids area, according to officials.
The CodeRED system creates automated phone calls to residents living near the nuclear plant and reservation, and begins at 9 a.m.
The siren system is being activated at 10 a.m. for three minutes followed by a voice message informing people hearing the siren it is a test, then the series will be repeated.
“The sirens are tested regularly throughout the year; however this is the only test that can be heard by the public,” stated officials..
Additional information about the Alert and Notification System test and emergency preparedness is available from either Benton County Emergency Services at 509-628-2600 or Franklin County Emergency Management at 509-545-3546 or 1-800-258-5873.
