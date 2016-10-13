Prepare for strong winds Friday in Tri-Cities

Hold on to your Halloween decorations.
Outdoor objects may go flying as the wind gusts up to 43 mph in the Tri-Cities Friday afternoon.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Tri-Cities through 6 p.m. Friday.
Expect southwest winds Thursday night with speeds of 15 to 18 mph and gusts as high as 31 mph, says the weather service. Rain is likely, with a tenth to a quarter of an inch forecast.
Friday the wind will be stronger with sustained speeds of 17 to 22 mph building through the morning to 25 to 30 mph. Overnight Friday winds should slow to 10 to 17 mph with gusts up to 24 mph.
The wind may be strong enough on Friday to uproot small trees laden with wet leaves, the weather service said.
