October 12, 2016 6:04 PM

2016 Holiday Bazaars

▪  The annual Holly Daze fall bazaar is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Kennewick First Methodist Church, 2 S. Dayton Ave. Will feature a farm store, bakery, crafts, holiday shops and a cafe. Pepiot’s Famous Bean Soup Mix also will be available. Proceeds will be used by the United Methodist Women for community and global service programs.

▪  A country store bazaar is planned 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Riverview United Methodist Church, 4012 W. Court St., Pasco. Lunch is chili bowls for $7.50, including beverages and dessert. Admission is free. Proceeds will go to global and local missions.

▪  Burbank Grange No. 630 plans a holiday bazaar 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 29. Tables are $20. Call Sherry to reserve a table at 509-547-1297. The address is 44 Fourth Ave., Burbank. Lunch will be available.

▪  The Kadlec Auxiliary Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale is 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2 and 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Kadlec Regional Medical Center, 888 Swift Blvd., Richland. All proceeds go to support the Kadlec Foundation’s community service programs.

