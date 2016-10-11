Prosser school district presenting plans for construction

Prosser school officials plan two meetings to discuss proposals for renovating Prosser elementary schools and to possibly replace the high school.
Prosser School District officials are considering renovating three elementary schools. Officials are discussing either replacing the high school or renovating the facility.
The first meeting starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at the high school library, 1203 Prosser Ave.
A second meeting is 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Keene-Riverview Elementary School, 832 Park Ave.
Proposals from the the district’s Study and Survey Task Force are available at www.prosserschools.org.
Comments