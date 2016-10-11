Salmon recipes, derby topic of Richland meeting

A salmon recipe seminar and a program with information on the upcoming King of the Reach Live Capture Salmon Derby are planned at the Thursday meeting of the Coastal Conservation Association Tri-Cities Chapter on Oct. 13.
The public is invited to the meeting at 7 p.m. at the Shilo Inn in Richland.
There is no cost to attend.
The salmon derby to provide wild Chinook brood stock for the Priest Rapids Hatchery is Oct. 28-30. More information is available online at ccawashington.org/kingofthereach.
