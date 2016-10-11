Trail lovers gather this week in Richland

Trail lovers can still register for a conference this weekend in Richland.
The biennial Washington State Trails Coalition conference is Oct. 13-15 at the Red Lion Hotel Richland Hanford House.
An estimated 300 attendees are participating in sessions to address the challenges of creating trails for everything from equestrian to bikes to kayaks.
The conference highlights the Badger Mountain Centennial Preserve, Washington’s first downhill mountain bike trail.
Keynote speaker Ken Wilcox will discuss efforts to establish an international trail in Tierra del Fuego, a region covering portions of Chile and Argentina in South America.
Participants can explore some of the Tri-City area’s noteworthy trails, including the 3.2-mile Richland Urban Greenbelt Trail.
Day tickets are still available as are tickets to a Friday reception at the Reach center. The reception begins at 6 p.m.; presentations begin at 7:30 p.m.
Visit washingtonstatetrailscoalition.org for information.
