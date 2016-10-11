Kadlec signs partial deal for Premera coverage in 2017

Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland will continue to be part of the Premera Blue Cross Heritage Plus network for three more years, but some other Premera coverage will no longer be considered “in network” at Kadlec.
A tentative agreement reached by Kadlec’s parent organization, Providence Health & Services, in September has been finalized for Heritage Plus, Kadlec said Tuesday.
The agreement covers employer health plans, including government employee plans, that use Heritage Plus, Premera’s largest provider network.
Medicare Advantage customers also will continue to be in network at Kadlec.
However, Premera Heritage Prime, Heritage Signature and Lifewise Connect members will not receive in network coverage at Kadlec beyond the end of 2016, which likely means increased out-of-pocket expenses.
