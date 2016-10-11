Tri-Tech Skills Center students install wheelchair ramp

Prosser High School juniors Ethan Hurt, Francisco Climaco, Alexis Ramirez, and Julio Ruiz, from bottom, lay down in gravel Monday to paint the underside of a wooden wheelchair ramp support frame.
The Tri-Tech Skills Center construction trades students were taking part in a community project with the Rebuilding Mid-Columbia organization of installing the ramp for an elderly couple with limited mobility in the 3300 block of West Payette Avenue in Kennewick.
The building materials were paid for by Columbia Valley Daybreak Rotary Club, according to Tri-Tech Skills instructor Tony Milewski.
