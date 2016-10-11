Nov. 1 is Lamb Weston’s independence day

ConAgra Foods has set Nov. 1 as the date of its split with Lamb Weston Holdings, its $3 billion frozen potato subsidiary.
Chicago-based ConAgra announced it would spin off Lamb Weston more than a year ago. The newly independent company will be headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, a Boise suburb.
Lamb Weston’s major operations are centered in the Mid-Columbia, where it collectively employs 4,000 people and operates a corporate office in Kennewick, a research and innovation center in Richland, a farm and numerous processing plants.
Lamb Weston shares will be distributed to ConAgra shareholders on Nov. 9 and will subsequently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “LW.”
