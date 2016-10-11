Brrrr: 1st freeze warning of fall issued for Tri-Cities

The Tri-Cities will be under the first freeze warning of the season from 2 to 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The warning by the National Weather Service comes one day early this year.
The average day for the first freeze in the Tri-Cities is Oct. 13. But freezes have been recorded as early as Sept. 23 and, in 2015, as late as Nov. 3, according to data from the weather service collected in Pasco.
Wednesday the low is forecast to drop to as low as 28 degrees in the Tri-Cities as a high pressure system builds over the Mid-Columbia and light northerly winds develop.
Cloudy skies and rain should bring lows back into the 40s Wednesday night and into the 50s for the remainder of the week.
