Fall chinook salmon season extended on upper Columbia

The fall chinook salmon season has been extended on the upper Columbia River.
Fishing will be allowed through Nov. 30 from Priest Rapids Dam to 400 feet below Chief Joseph Dam, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
In addition, anglers now may retain unmarked hatchery fish, which have no adipose fin clip. The limit is six chinook salmon whether or not they have a clipped adipose fin. Only three may be adult chinook.
More than 35,000 chinook, primarily from the Hanford Reach fall chinook hatchery programs, are estimated to have returned above Priest Rapids Dam. The rule changes are to reduce excess hatchery fall chinook.
Anglers are reminded that fish with a tail fin hole punch have been sedated in a chemical anesthetic and must be released. They are not safe to eat.
