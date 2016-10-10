Kennewick High School welcomes community to parade and tailgate party

Kennewick High School will have its homecoming parade on Oct. 13 in downtown Kennewick and is inviting the community to attend.
The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. in front of the school, move east on 6th Avene, north on Auburn Street, west on Kennewick Avenue, and south on Dayton Street back to the school.
Kennewick will take on Kamiakin High School for its homecoming game at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at Neil F. Lampson Stadium. A tailgate party is scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the stadium parking lot to raise money for Kennewick FOCUS, which supports alcohol, drug and violence-free activities for students.
Tickets are $4 for individuals and $12 for a family of four. The menu includes chicken wings, coleslaw, watermelon, peach cobbler and more.
