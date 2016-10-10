Original Sterling’s restaurant razed

An excavator operated by Loren Watts of Watts Construction in Kennewick works Monday razing the original Sterling's Restaurant building on George Washington Way in Richland.
The work is to make room for a parking lot for the restaurant's new building.
The new $1.1 million building is at the same address, 890 George Washington Way, but is now closer to and facing the Columbia River.
The new Sterling's is now open and has more seating, as well as a bar and covered outdoor dining patio overlooking a garden.
Comments