Midnight Monday is last chance to register online to vote

Midnight Monday is the deadline to register online to vote in Washington state. New voters may register in person through Oct. 31.
A surge in registrations Sunday night after the second presidential debate broke Washington’s one-day registration record. The office of the Secretary of State reports 23,167 voters registered Sunday, breaking the former one-day record of 13,109 votes. There are nearly 4.2 million active voters statewide.
Washington residents can sign up or update their registrations until midnight at MyVote.wa.gov.
New voters may register in person at their county elections office through Oct. 31.
In Benton County, sign up at the Benton County Auditor’s office at 5600 W. Canal Drive in Kennewick and at the Benton County Courthouse in Prosser. Benton County had nearly 104,000 active voters on Monday.
Franklin County residents can visit the elections office at the Franklin County Courthouse, 1016 N. Fourth Ave. The county has about 30,300 active voters.
Washington is a vote-by-mail state. Ballots for the Nov. 8 general election will be mailed at least 18 days prior to the election. Return ballots must be postmarked by election day.
For more election stories, go to tricityherald.com/elections.
Comments