Mid-Columbia Duck Race winners announced

Bob Koch had the fastest duck in the Mid-Columbia Duck Race Saturday and has won a 2016 Toyota Prius Two.
Colleen Drinkard won the Maytag kitchen appliance suite and Perfection Glass won a set of tires.
Dozens of other prizes included two Tri-City Americans season tickets to Mike Miller, an iPad Pro and Apple watch to Sondra Rader, a First Alert alarm system to Ed Ochoa and a diamond necklace to Sharon Dunn.
Winners will receive a letter in the mail with instructions on claiming their prizes.
The six Tri-City-area Rotary clubs have raised more than $2 million for charitable causes, from scholarships to local charities like Grace Clinic, since they began holding rubber duck races in the Columbia River 28 years ago.
Comments