Overnight downpour smashes Tri-City area rainfall records

The steady downpour of rain in the Tri-Cities area from about 6 p.m. Sunday evening to 3 a.m. Monday morning shattered historical records for the date.
At Hanford, 1.1 inch of rain was recorded at the Hanford Meteorological Station on Sunday, beating the previous record of 0.32 inch set in 1947.
In Richland 0.84 inch of rain fell from Sunday morning through Monday morning. The total just on Sunday of 0.41 inch beat the previous record of 0.31 inch set in 1997. Normal precipitation for Richland for the entire month of October is 0.54 inch, according to the National Weather Service
Pasco and Kennewick also set precipitation records. In Pasco 0.7 inch of rain fell from Sunday morning through Monday morning and in Kennewick 0.57 inch of rain fell.
Prosser had one of the heaviest rainfalls in the region, with 1.03 inch recorded over 24 hours through 7 a.m. Monday.
