Woman burned in Finley fire flown to Seattle hospital

A Finley woman who was badly burned in a home fire Sunday was flown to a burn unit in Seattle.
The woman, who was not named, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, said Capt. Devin Helland with Benton Fire District 1.
When crews arrived about 6 p.m., flames were up to the second story of the house on the 25600 block of South Finley Road, he said. No one was still inside, but the woman and a man were on the lawn.
Flames and smoke damaged some of the house but it was not a total loss, Helland said. The cause is still under investigation.
Kennewick firefighters helped fight the blaze.
