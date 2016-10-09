Tri-City restaurant inspections through Oct. 5

Every Monday, the Tri-City Herald publishes results for restaurants that score 25 or more “Red” points on their Benton-Franklin Health District inspections, triggering automatic revisits.
By law, all establishments that sell food are subject to inspection, from full-service restaurants to coffee carts to gas stations selling convenience items.
Establishments are rated on a state point system that’s based on the federal food code for the conditions in the restaurant at the time of the unannounced inspection. The point scale ranges up to 415 points.
Red points reflect more concerning issues that require immediate inspection. An establishment receiving 25 or more points on a routine inspection must be re-inspection. Blue points indicate situations that need to be rectified, but not immediately.
To view copies of the health department’s reports for all establishments inspected, go to tricityherald.com.
▪ Bookwalter, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland, Sept. 26, routine (25 Red, 15 Blue)
Notes: Not all food workers had food worker cards; pre-cooked steak stored above sliced mushrooms and cooked duck; eggs stored above bowls of dough; hamburger stored over pork; consumer advisory missing from disclosure statemen;, dishwashing machine not working properly.
▪ Circle K, 5301 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, Sept. 27, routine (50 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Person in charge not able to answer food safety questions; not all workers have valid food worker cards; items in hot case at wrong temperature; ham and cheese sandwiches at wrong temperature; no digital thermometer available.
▪ Delta High School, 5801 Broadmoor Blvd., Pasco, Sept. 26, routine, (25 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Chicken sandwiches at wrong temperature.
▪ Jack in the Box, 7214 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Sept. 29, routine (60 Red, 2 Blue)
Notes: Person in charge unable to answer food safety questions; not all employees have valid food worker cards; chicken patties at wrong temperature; sliced ham stored at room temperature in paper bags.
▪ Sakura, 130 Keene Road, Richland, Sept. 24, first followup (40 Red)
Notes: Dedicated employee hand-wash sink blocked by mop bucket and boxes; tubs of shredded cabbage stored on floor; raw chicken on counter at improper temperature.
▪ Teriyaki Grill, 7600 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Sept. 27, routine (40 Red, 6 Blue)
Notes: Not all food workers have valid food worker card; food worker cutting raw chicken went into cooler for another tub, contaminating cooler handle; dedicated employee hand-wash sink with no hot water valve; surfaces need cleaning.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
Comments