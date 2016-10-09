Local

October 9, 2016 2:21 PM

Mid-Columbia meeting agendas for Oct. 10-13

Tri-City Herald

Oct. 10

West Richland City Council, 4 p.m., 7655 W. Van Giesen St.: tour of I-Plant facility.

Connell City Council, 6 p.m., 211 E. Elm St.: citizen concerns and issues.

Kiona-Benton City School Board, 7 p.m., 1105 Dale Ave.: excused and unexcused absence policies.

Oct. 11

Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., 620 Market St., Prosser: routine business.

Benton PUD Commission, 9 a.m., 2721 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick: set public hearing for 2017 budget.

Port of Kennewick Commission, 2 p.m., 350 Clover Island Drive: preliminary 2017-2018 budget, project updates.

Pasco School Board, 4:30 p.m., 1215 W. Lewis St.: 2017 study session on 2017 bond, 6:30 p.m., regular session.

Richland Library Board, 5:30 p.m., 955 Northgate Drive: manager’s report.

West Richland City Council, 6 p.m., 3803 W. Van Giesen: city campus sale.

Richland School Board, 6:30 p.m., 615 Snow Ave.: new middle school construction update, property purchase, enrollment and budget review.

Prosser City Council, 7 p.m., 601 Seventh St.: city park water fountain.

Benton County Planning Commission, 7 p.m., 1002 Dudley Ave., Prosser: 2017 comprehensive plan update workshop.

Prosser School Board, 7 p.m., Keene-Riverview Elementary, 832 Park Ave.: water/sewer capacity at Whitstran Elementary.

Oct. 12

Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., 1016 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco: mosquito season review, 2017 budget presentation.

Kennewick School Board, 5:30 p.m., 1000 W. Fourth Ave.: spring testing results.

Kennewick Diversity Commission, 6:30 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave.: procedures and goals.

Oct. 13

Richland Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd.: ban on smoking and vaping in some park areas.

