Mid-Columbia meeting agendas for Oct. 10-13

Oct. 10
West Richland City Council, 4 p.m., 7655 W. Van Giesen St.: tour of I-Plant facility.
Connell City Council, 6 p.m., 211 E. Elm St.: citizen concerns and issues.
Kiona-Benton City School Board, 7 p.m., 1105 Dale Ave.: excused and unexcused absence policies.
Oct. 11
Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., 620 Market St., Prosser: routine business.
Benton PUD Commission, 9 a.m., 2721 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick: set public hearing for 2017 budget.
Port of Kennewick Commission, 2 p.m., 350 Clover Island Drive: preliminary 2017-2018 budget, project updates.
Pasco School Board, 4:30 p.m., 1215 W. Lewis St.: 2017 study session on 2017 bond, 6:30 p.m., regular session.
Richland Library Board, 5:30 p.m., 955 Northgate Drive: manager’s report.
West Richland City Council, 6 p.m., 3803 W. Van Giesen: city campus sale.
Richland School Board, 6:30 p.m., 615 Snow Ave.: new middle school construction update, property purchase, enrollment and budget review.
Prosser City Council, 7 p.m., 601 Seventh St.: city park water fountain.
Benton County Planning Commission, 7 p.m., 1002 Dudley Ave., Prosser: 2017 comprehensive plan update workshop.
Prosser School Board, 7 p.m., Keene-Riverview Elementary, 832 Park Ave.: water/sewer capacity at Whitstran Elementary.
Oct. 12
Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., 1016 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco: mosquito season review, 2017 budget presentation.
Kennewick School Board, 5:30 p.m., 1000 W. Fourth Ave.: spring testing results.
Kennewick Diversity Commission, 6:30 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave.: procedures and goals.
Oct. 13
Richland Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd.: ban on smoking and vaping in some park areas.
