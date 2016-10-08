Free class Oct. 13 on trust funds for developmentally disabled children

The Arc of Tri-Cities and Parent to Parent are offering a class on trust funds to families and parents who have children with developmental disabilities from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at The Arc of Tri-Cities, 1455 Fowler St., Richland.
The featured speaker is Angela Dirk, assistant trust manager with the Arc of Washington State. Dirk will present information and answer questions regarding the Washington State Developmental Disabilities Endowment Trust Fund.
The class is free.
RSVP to The Arc of Tri-Cities by calling Melissa at 509-738-1131 or emailing p2p@arcoftricities.com.
Comments