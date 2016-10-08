Richland scientist to discuss worldwide energy market, challenges

The future of the worldwide energy market and dangers facing energy sources will be discussed in lectures at Washington State University Tri-Cities.
Scientist James Conca will speak at 4 p.m. Oct 12 and repeat his presentation at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 13 as part of the Herbert M. Parker Lecture Series. The talks will be in the East Auditorium on the Richland campus.
Conca, a senior scientist at UFA Ventures in Richland, will discuss “The GeoPolitics of Energy: Achieving a Just and Sustainable Energy Distribution by 2040,” and will sell and sign copies of his book of the same name.
Conca says all energy sources must be developed to full potential if the world is to attain sustainable energy, but both renewables and nuclear have challenges that must be addressed.
