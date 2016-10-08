West Richland ballot drop planned for Benton REA vote

Members of the Benton REA may hand deliver their ballots at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 to Enterprise Middle School in West Richland.
The rural electric association is holding a vote to gain member approval to sell electric facilities on the Yakama Nation Reservation to the tribe for about $24 million.
Benton REA plans a short meeting Oct. 12 to meet requirements that members have an opportunity to hand deliver ballots. They also may vote online at www.bentonrea.org or by mail.
Those casting ballots before or at the meeting will be entered in a drawing for a $500 Benton REA electric bill credit or one of five $100 bill credits.
