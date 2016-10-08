Genealogical society hosting event Oct. 12

The Tri-City Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Charbonneau Retirement Center, 8264 Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick.
Participants will learn how to use graves registration websites, search for an individual or cemetery, and learn how to post a memorial, photo or document.
The key speaker is Veronica Anguiano, who is an advanced genealogist with 30 years of experience. She studied family history at Brigham Young University and is the research chairman for the Tri-City Genealogical Society and a volunteer at the Richland Family History Center.
