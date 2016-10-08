Prostate cancer support group starting in Tri-Cities

Northwest Cancer Clinic, a 21st Century Oncology affiliate, is teaming up with Us TOO, an international prostate cancer education and support network, to bring a prostate cancer support group to the Tri-City area.
The first meeting is at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Northwest Cancer Clinic, 7379 West Deschutes Ave., Suite 100, Kennewick. There will be a dinner lecture about nutrition immediately following the meeting.
RSVP to Amy Spurlock at 509-987-1800 or email aspurlock@nwcancerclinic.com.
For more information, visit nwcancerclinic.com.
