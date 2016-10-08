Meet a plant designed to woo wineries

A new wastewater treatment plant specifically designed to support wine production makes its public debut next week.
The city of West Richland will cut the ribbon on the new $3.1 million industrial treatment plant at 10 a.m. Oct. 11 at 7655 W. Van Giesen St. Tours will be offered after the ceremony.
The plant was designed to treat wastewater from wineries and can support annual production of up to 2.5 million cases of premium wine.
The plant can also process water and wastewater from breweries, distilleries and creameries and was built to promote economic development in the city and to free up capacity in its existing sewage treatment system.
